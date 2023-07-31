DELAWARE/MARYLAND- Nearly a million dollars will be coming to help with housing in Sussex, Kent, and Worcester Counties.
The Milford Housing Development Corporation is set to receive about $940,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Mutual Self-Help Housing Technical Assistance grant.
The funds will allow MHDC to build 24 homes for about 100 people in Kent, Sussex, and Worcester Counties while renewing its “Self-Help Housing Program.”
In a statement, Senator Tom Carper said, “Safe and affordable housing is a basic necessity, but it’s becoming harder to find here in the First State.” He went on to say, “I’m proud of the federal investments we’ve been able to make to increase the housing supply and put roofs over families’ heads. And I’m especially proud of the work Milford Housing is able to get done with this funding - working directly with homeowners to help them make their dreams of home ownership come true.”
MHDC is a nonprofit that gives assistance to families who put in the “sweat equity” earned during the construction of their home as a down payment.