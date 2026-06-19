CRISFIELD, Md. — The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved nearly $30 million in state funding to upgrade Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield, a move boaters and local leaders say they are excited for.
The funding will go toward replacing the marina's bulkheads and fixed pier system with floating docks, making Somers Cove more resistant to changing weather conditions. Additional upgrades will include new check valves to help mitigate flooding at the marina and in downtown Crisfield.
Ron Groff has docked his boat at Somers Cove for about 40 years and says he’s ready for the upgrades.
"It's time because, there's been a lot of years we've had a lot of storms, and things do deteriorate, especially around water. So the bulkheads and the piers, it's good. It's a good thing," Groff said.
Fellow boater Joe Hollister says the new floating docks will make docking safer and more accessible.
"It will help us with the new docks. It'll help us easily tire her up, especially in the shallower water. With the tides down and all that, you can get on people and get on the boats easier, more and often safer," Hollister said.
Somers Cove serves as a hub for both recreational and commercial boaters — including islanders from Smith Island and Tangier.
Tangier Island Mayor James Eskridge says the marina is critical to the entire region.
"Well, I know this marina is vital to Crisfield. All the boats coming in and out. Not only the commercial boats, but all types come in here. And it's such a nice Marina sheltered, the guys on Smith Island and Tangier use it, the crabbers…" Eskridge said.
Eskridge added that the upgrades will benefit all who rely on the marina.
"You have folks that have, they do recreational boating and also commercial boating. So, the improvements to the marina is going to help. Going to help both of them, they'll know they have, a nice place to tie their boats up to keep their boats," he said.
Groff says he hopes the investment draws more people to Crisfield.
"There's enough money to do this job right. And, that's the way it should be done. And I hope that brings in, that brings in some more people, the more boats," Groff said.