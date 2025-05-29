DOVER, DE- Clearview Meadow Development has officially launched a neighborhood watch program in response to growing concerns about crime in the Dover community, prompting neighbors to take action.
Following a string of thefts, vandalism, and drive-by shootings, the neighborhood watch program was officially launched on May 24.
Raymond Denson, a longtime Clearview Meadow resident and board member, is helping lead the effort. He says the idea has been in discussion for some time and now felt like the right moment to act.
“We may not be able to do it individually, but collectively, we could do something to help our community."
Denson says he hopes the program will deter crime by encouraging vigilance and communication among neighbors.
“The more that we can do to have a neighborhood watch group, the more people that's involved—I think we'll have less problems."
Dover City Councilman Brian Lewis says criminal activity in the area has been escalating, making this kind of neighborhood response especially important.
“About a year ago, there was a drive-by. Couple of months ago, there was another one right over there on Ladybug Drive."
Officer Lee Killian, a community police supervisor with the Dover Police Department, says resident involvement can make a significant difference in identifying and preventing suspicious behavior.
“The people that live in the neighborhood can usually tell when something's out of place, or somebody shouldn't be where they're at."
Killian says neighborhood watch groups like the one in Clearview Meadow have been proven effective by encouraging neighbors to speak up—making it easier for police to track crimes and respond appropriately.
“We've found that it's easier for the police department to work with these neighborhoods if they're actually reporting the crimes that are occurring."
Lewis says he plans to speak with the homeowners association about installing neighborhood watch signs throughout the development to make the group’s presence known.