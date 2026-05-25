QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. - A community driven effort to restore the oyster population in the Wye River is taking more steps this summer to plant millions of spat on shell.
The Wye River Oyster Restoration Program says it will plant 15 to 20 million spat on shell in the river's designated oyster sanctuary on June 6. This project will be the second tranche of oyster spat planted by the predominantly privately funded group. The first oyster seeding of 21 million spat on shell occurred in summer 2025.
The oyster restoration group, formed by Bruce Abel, Steve Burleson and Anne Gray, is financially supported by neighbors living on or near the Wye River.
The group has also received financial support from Queen Anne's County, and has applied for additional government funding.