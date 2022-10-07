BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road.
Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay was walking her dog on the side of the road in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road when she was hit.
According to Wattay's sister, Beth Whittington, her dog is a big reason she's still alive.
"This dog luckily saved her life, went home and got her roommate," said Whittington.
That's when Wattay's roommate went out looking for Terri.
"Thank goodness for her roommate, Mitch, because he went looking for her and found her gasping and fighting for her life on the side of the road," said Whittington.
Whittington says her sister sustained serious head trauma, multiple broken bones, pancreatic injuries, and is currently fighting for her life in shock trauma.
This most recent accident has neighbors labeling the road itself as dangerous.
"I don't even let my kids out in the road anymore, that's how dangerous it is," said Bill McFarland.
McFarland lives four doors down from Wattay on Grays Corner Road, and he says there are a number of problems.
"It's a lighting issue, this road is pitch black at night," said McFarland. "Even during the day, the speeding of traffic, they come down this road using it as a drag strip."
Now, people are asking for something to be done.
"We have to do something about this road, because you don't realize what it's like to go through this until it happens to you," said Whittington. "I'm still upset about poor Gavin, I'm not even over what happened to him and his family, and now it's happening to ours."
Those neighbors want the speed limit, which is currently 35 miles per hour, lowered, and they want the visibility on the road improved.
"I would like to see more lighting," said McFarland.
Whittington agrees.
"I want lights fixed, maybe more lights, there's lights on the road but they don't work."
After two accidents, people say it's time for a change.