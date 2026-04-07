MILLSBORO, Del. -- Speeding has become a growing concern on Sheep Pen Road, as shifting traffic patterns bring more vehicles to the area.
The road sits next to the Millsboro Bypass. At a recent town council meeting, town officials said the bypass has helped alleviate congestion in some areas. However, there is some concern that it is bringing more congestion to nearby public roads. Sheep Pen Road, which sits near the bypass, has seen an increase in both traffic volume and speeding, according to officials and residents.
“There goes one right now. There's a good stretch here where people can build up speed. They basically go from traffic circle to traffic circle," resident Cliff Morris said.
Other neighbors told WBOC the same thing on Tuesday. However, not everyone believes it is constant.
“It's not exactly a problem, I feel like I only see speeders every once in a while," resident Lucia Salazar said.
Concerned neighbors, however, say speeding has made routine activities like walking more dangerous.
“We have crosswalks and everything, but I've seen people just blow through those crosswalks when people are in there. It especially happens at nighttime," Morris said.
In response to complaints, the Millsboro Police Department placed a speed monitor along the road. Data collected shows that 64% of speeders exceeded the posted 25 mph speed limit by at least 5 mph, while about 28% were traveling 10 mph or more over the limit.
Police officials are considering additional measures to slow traffic. One proposal includes installing stop signs at an intersection between two traffic circles along the road, though the plan still requires approval.
In the meantime, officers are expected to increase their presence in the area in an effort to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians. The police chief said the department will continue to monitor the area.