SUSSEX CO. -- Some neighbors are expressing concern over a proposed 419-acre subdivision by Northstar Property LLC. West of Lewes near Route 9 and Beaver Dam Road.
According to site documents, the property is expected to bring around 800 single-family homes and apartment units to the area, including a proposed section for affordable workforce housing.
Signs reading 'Stop Northstar Development' decorated the front of the Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge #2540 on Monday.
"I describe this project as the posterchild for overdevelopment," former President and current board member with the lodge Ralph Patterson told WBOC Monday.
Patterson expressed concern that the area's infrastructure won't be able to handle the new development.
"It's going to be a big development," Patterson said. "It's going to be a lot more people. It's going to be a lot more kids in school. It's going to be a lot more traffic. It's going to be a lot more calls for the fire and police department."
Patterson said he especially worries about Beaver Dam Road, which sits in front of their lodge. However, if the road is expanded, Patterson said the lodge could lose some of its already limited parking.
Both the Elks Lodge and the Pam-An Stables sit directly next to the property site. Melvin Mousley, one of the proprietors of the stables, is worried the project could bother their animals.
"Construction's gonna freak them out. And a horse's only defense is running. They flee. I don't need them running through fences," Mousley said.
With potential new neighbors nearby, Mousley told WBOC he's concerned people may try to feed their horses or get hurt by getting too close.
"They say we're not liable because we're a farm, but that depends," Mousley said. "They could still sue me. I'd still have to hire a lawyer. Even if I won it I'd have to have that expense."
Both Mousley and Patterson said, thatif the project moves forward, they'd like to see a proper buffer maintained between their properties, as well as potential walls to be built.
Sussex County Council is expected to hold public hearings about the properties at their meeting on Tuesday, March 11th at 1:30 pm.