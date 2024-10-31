WOODSIDE, DE - Multiple neighbors in Woodside expressed concern over the lack of staffing at their local post office, with some stating they've gone over a week without being able to pick up their packages.
When WBOC visited the post office on Thursday afternoon, no staff were present at the location, despite the window hours being listed as 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. The sign on the window also included Saturday hours of 7:30 am to 11:30 am.
Community members gathered around the post office while WBOC stopped by, each expressing their frustration with the location's lack of staffing. One neighbor, Frank Cirillo, told WBOC that the window remains empty most days.
"I run an online business," Cirillo said. "I had to take my business down the road because there's no consistency here."
Cirillo told WBOC that staffing has been an issue for a couple of years. He said he applied for a job here to help out, but never heard back about his application.
Other neighbors who stopped by to get packages, to no avail, also expressed their frustrations.
"Here are some yellow slips for packages, which you can't pick up cause nobodies here," one neighbor, Linda Neff, said.
"We sometimes go five to ten days and nothing happens here. Nothing," another neighbor, Cheryl Epps, told WBOC.
A sign above the window asks customers to call the nearby Camden-Wyoming Post Office to retrieve packages. Bill Flanders, another community member, said that it's hit or miss whether the location answers.
"I currently have seven packages waiting to be picked up," Flanders said. "All my medications get sent from Veterans Affairs to the post office, so I'm relying on them to be here to be able to get my meds."
While WBOC was visiting the location on Thursday, Flanders called the Camden-Wyoming post office. Staff members were then able to send someone over at 4:30 pm on Thursday to retrieve packages for the community. Flanders said this is the first time this week he has been able to get in contact with a staff member.
A representative from the United States Postal Service sent WBOC the following statement regarding the location.
"The Woodside Post Office has been aggressively trying to address its staffing issues caused by unforeseen circumstances. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers. Please note the nearby Viola Post Office is very close to this location for customers seeking to purchase and ship letters and packages," the statement reads.
Some neighbors WBOC spoke with were also involved in creating a letter-writing campaign to Delaware Senator Chris Coons' (D) office about the location. According to those neighbors, the campaign was created in hopes of restoring the functionality of their post office.