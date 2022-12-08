Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County

RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County.
People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus.
One neighbor said they've seen cars racing each other on both sides of the double yellow lines. They say this leaves concerns for their lives, kids, and pets.
Central Ave. has a 40 MPH speed zone for most of the road. But according to Sherry Durm, she's seen drivers going up to 90 MPH.
"Sometimes you can sit on the front porch and you can hear them coming. You can hear them before you even see them. They'll come flying by," says Durm.
Durm says her trips to the mailbox put her life in danger. She says, "When I go to my mailbox, they don't even move over. They'll come right up against you. If I fall or something they've got me."
Carla Mosely lives on Central Ave. She says she can hear speeding cars through all hours of the night. And one car swerved into her yard.
"Someone has swerved into our property. I do see cars and trucks' speed now and then. It's exceeding the speed limit. It concerns me because a lot of children walk along this road and a lot of adults work at this business across the street. It can be just really dangerous," says Mosley.
According to the Caroline County Sheriff, Donald Baker wants to see drivers slow down.
"What we can do is we can increase patrols and show a presence in the area to deter people from speeding. We'll have deputies run radar and speed enforcement in the area," says Baker.
The community wants to see drivers slow down for everyone's safety.