SALISBURY, Md. - Valerie Lankford is deeply attached to the charm of the Newtown Historic District neighborhood and is determined to preserve its historical character.
"One of the reasons that people come here is for the historic character of the neighborhood, slate roofs, pocket doors, things like that," Lankford expressed, highlighting the appeal of the area. "One of the concerns of the neighbors is the destruction of the neighborhood and the adherence to the historical regulations."
But neighbors in the area have voiced their concerns about the increasing number of boarding houses, where single-family historic homes are being divided up to accommodate multiple families.
Lisa Gingrich, the Newtown Association President stressed that the city must take action as these boarding houses are in violation of the neighborhood's code.
"We're not excluding people, but there are zoning ordinances about how these houses should be purchased and lived in, and we honor that, and we expect new people to honor that as well," Gingrich explained.
Councilwoman Michelle Gregory, who represents the Newtown neighborhood, addressed the concerns raised during the recent council meeting.
"If you see something that you think needs reporting, the Citizen Reporter is great. It's a great tool on the City website," Gregory encouraged residents.
Lankford expressed the charm of her home and neighborhood. "The stewardship of a 130-year-old house or a 125-year-old house, it's an honor. I'm proud to be here, but I also love it."
In response to the community's concerns, the City of Salisbury issued a statement.
"Following the City Council meeting on June 12th, 2023, Code Enforcement Officers were dispatched to investigate the situation. The property in question was inspected and received its occupancy permit on June 9th, 2023," the statement said.
The statement from the city further explained, "Some external facades were referred to our Department of Infrastructure and Development, and the repairs are being managed in accordance with historic guidelines to repair the property back to make it compliant with historic restrictions."