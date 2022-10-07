LEWES, Del. -- Neighbors living in the Somerset Green community off of Shady Rd. are looking forward to welcoming a new medical facility to the area, but they are not looking forward to the increased traffic and disturbance it may be bring. As a solution, some residents are requesting a buffer be placed in front of their community to block the traffic.
"There is a traffic issue here in the summer when all the people are here and the sound, and there's no barrier for our neighborhood," says George Mackey, who's been living in Somerset Green for five years.
At its Sept. 27 meeting, the Sussex County Council approved an application from the Southern Delaware Medical Center LLC for a nearly 33,000-square-foot medical facility to be built on a plot of land across from Somerset Green. The building is expected to have 127 parking spaces.
During that meeting, Somerset Green residents also presented a petition with 36 signatures from neighbors opposing the project. One neighbor requested that a buffer of trees or fencing be put in the community for privacy. Since then, neighbors have heard little from the county council or the building developer.
"They pretty much didn't answer us," says resident Mauro Licciardello. They didn't address it. They didn't show much consideration for our needs."
Some people have taken matters into their own hands by buying and planting trees along the edge of Shady Rd., with faith that the county or developer will eventually assume the responsibility.
"I think that Sussex County should be able to do something if the builder does not," says resident Sandy Keith.
Others are losing hope the longer they wait.
"I don't have much faith in the county," says Mackey. "I'm just trying to be a retiree and enjoy my life."
WBOC reached out to the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Office, but at county spokesperson said they are not able to comment on the matter at this time.