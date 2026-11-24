GREENWOOD, Del. — Neighbors met with state officials in Greenwood Tuesday night to discuss the investigation into possible pesticide contamination near Chorman Airport and what it could mean for nearby drinking water.
The meeting brought together representatives from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Delaware Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Social Services to provide updates and answer questions.
State officials are investigating possible pesticide contamination after testing detected elevated levels in surface water on airport property and at two locations off-site. The investigation is ongoing, and there has been no confirmation that nearby private wells are contaminated.
As a precaution, the state recommends private well users within five miles of Chorman Airport consider using an alternative water source for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing infant formula while more testing is conducted.
William Rust, who lives in Greenwood, says he wants answers about how long the investigation could take and what would happen if a problem with the water is found.
“We want to get answers of how long this is going to go on,” Rust said. “If…there is a major problem with the water and how it's going to get fixed.”
Richard Smith, president of the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company and a town council member, says neighbors have been raising concerns and local leaders are passing those questions along to state officials.
“Members of the community are concerned and they've raised that awareness, and we're trying to address all concerns that come to us, but more so we're just relaying them to the state as we get information from the state, we relate it back to our community members,” Smith said.
Smith says some wells in Farmington are older and relatively shallow, adding to concerns about whether they could be affected.
“We have 20…and 30ft wells in our town, and they're older wells, and they could possibly be affected because they're a higher level, on the ground than the deeper level,” Smith told WBOC.
In a statement to WBOC, Chorman Spraying says it is fully cooperating with the investigation and has seen no evidence that airport operations have affected groundwater or nearby homes.
The Town of Greenwood says its municipal water system was tested for pesticides and herbicides on September 28, with no detectable trace amounts found. The town says additional testing by the Delaware Office of Drinking Water is planned for November 30.
State officials say testing is continuing as they work to determine whether nearby private wells have been affected.