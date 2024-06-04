WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- On Tuesday night, neighbors had their first chance to speak on a proposed charter amendment. If passed, it would eliminate the county executive office as a whole.
Public hearings are typically held at the county government office in downtown Salisbury. Tuesday nights was moved to the Wicomico County Youth and Civic Center in anticipation of a very large crowd. The turnout matched the venue.
Most of the people who spoke want to keep local government just the way it is. We heard a lot about the checks and balances the executive office allows for, and it's one of the big reasons people want it to remain in place.
"Please vote no on the referendum," said Tom Taylor.
One neighbor felt this potential decision is related to past incidents between the Wicomico County Council and County Executive Julie Giordano.
"Since we can't make it work with any executive, let's rally a few villagers, drive some division and get rid of the office all together," said Brian O'hare.
One woman even questioned the future of the council.
"How many of you are going to run again?" asked Paula Donalds. "You're going to run, put this in and try to do this to us and then you're running 'buh-bye'."
However, several people want to see the branch done away with. One gentleman gave an outlook on the county executive position as a whole, saying "we've had a career bureaucrat, we've had a business owner, we've had a government insider and then we've had an educator, the results from all four are poor."
Another person cited the amount of money it takes each year to fund the executive office, saying "the requested budget includes over $400,000 for salaries, you count in your benefits and one estimate is over $800,000, I don't see the upsides in continuing this."
The money-driven aspect of this potential move is something Council President John Cannon spoke to on Tuesday when we caught up with him before the meeting.
"The current budget this year for the executive branch is well over $800,000 and I think citizens need to decide for themselves whether they think they're getting their money's worth and whether they have over the last 18 years," said Cannon.
Giordano on the other hand thinks there is a little more to this potential move.
"This is 1,000% personality driven because I was on the campaign trail, I knocked on thousands of doors," said Giordano. "I interacted with thousands and thousands of people, not one person ever brought it to my attention to potentially remove the executive form of government."
Cannon told us he feels the county could function without the executive office.
"There's always been an excellent track record with a seven member council," said Cannon.
However, Giordano, similar to the opinions given my several neighbors, told us the checks and balances role her office plays is too important to dismiss.
"The executive branch provides a balance of power and a balance in government and that entity is super important," said Giordano. "When you have reached the level of the county executive you never go backwards."
No vote was taken by the council on Tuesday night. If and when that happens, they will need a super majority, five out of seven councilmembers, to send this issue to referendum. People of Wicomico County will then be able to vote on it in November.