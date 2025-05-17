SUSSEX COUNTY, De. - There was significant damage from Friday night's storm in Western Sussex County, in communities like Bethel, Laurel and Portsville.
Near Bethel, Tiffany Pedersen and her husband Jeremy spent Saturday chopping up fallen trees and branches.
"You know we've had maybe a tree, maybe a top of a tree, but never 8 all at once, no nothing quite this substantial and we've been out here since about 6 this morning, and we've already got a lot cleaned up, but it'll be our week, this is our week," she said.
Pedersen says she feels fortunate that everyone in her household made it through safe. "Our house is fine, our animals are fine, we're fine, that's all that matters, and the rest of it, nobody else is going to come and miraculously clean it up, it'll wait for me, so it's all good, I'm happy," she said.