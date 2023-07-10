KENT CO., Del - Kent County has reported a network intrusion over the weekend that has disrupted the county’s websites.
The County says the intrusion occurred on Saturday at about 7 a.m. County services such as 911 dispatch were not affected.
Kent’s Information Technology team, with support from the State of Delaware and local governments, are reportedly working with cybersecurity consultants and police to resecure all systems.
Count Officials say they are confident that sensitive information remains secure, but expect delays in some county services while the systems are fixed. Websites and some telephone numbers will be temporarily offline.
As of 3:15 p.m. on Monday, attempts to access Kent County websites such as the Levy Court’s home page still result in an error message.
The County says it is releasing only limited details at this time as the investigation into the intrusion is ongoing.