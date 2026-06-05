SALISBURY, Md - Getting around Salisbury is becoming easier for residents thanks to a city project aimed at improving accessibility.
Construction on Salisbury's ADA Ramp Improvement Project is wrapping up for the fiscal year, bringing new and upgraded curb ramps to neighborhoods across the city. For residents like Rhonda Ford and her mother, Josephine, the improvements are already making a difference. The pair regularly take walks through their neighborhood, but uneven sidewalks and inaccessible curbs have often created challenges.
"Had some accidents on the sidewalks here in town before, tripping and falling," Ford said.
Along Elizabeth Street, newly installed ADA-compliant ramps are replacing older curbs, creating smoother transitions between sidewalks and roadways. The changes have made daily outings easier for Josephine and others who rely on accessible pathways. The project is funded through Community Development Block Grant funds and focuses on installing and upgrading ramps that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Salisbury City Councilwoman Michele Gregory said the improvements benefit everyone.
"It's not just for folks in wheelchairs. It's for families with strollers," Gregory said. "You want to take the kids out for a walk in the stroller, you're going to have trouble getting up over the curbs and things like that."
Gregory said the city still has more work to do but sees the project as an important step toward improving accessibility throughout Salisbury.
"If we take it step by step, bite by bite, we can get neighborhood by neighborhood. We can start to improve accessibility around the city," she said.
Construction for the current fiscal year is expected to be completed this week. City officials said discussions are already underway about securing additional funding to continue ADA ramp improvements in the future.