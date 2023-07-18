GEORGETOWN, Del.–Sussex County is making over its Planning & Zoning Commission. County Council members finalized the last of several changes to the five-seat panel today.
The council-appointed body reviews and gives consideration toward subdivision applications and other land use requests, according to a Sussex County press release.
"Serving the public trust is one of the highest callings anyone can answer. It means countless hours away from family, friends, or other interests, for not much pay and even less thanks,” Council President Michael H. Vincent said. “The Council appreciates each appointee’s willingness to serve the community, to want to be a part of solutions that balance preservation and progress for a Sussex County we can all be proud of. We look forward to working with you.”
The new commissioners’ three-year terms will expire in June 2026.