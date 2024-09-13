CAMBRIDGE, MD - A new exhibit at the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center in Cambridge tells the compelling story of two individuals who played pivotal roles in freeing slaves on Maryland’s Eastern Shore during the 1850s.
The exhibit features two ceramic artworks, known as diptychs, donated by artist Mike Pugh. These pieces memorialize the story of Harriet Tillison, a free Black woman from Chestertown, Kent County, who took on the responsibility of freeing slaves, according to Linda Harris, the museum’s director of events.
"Harriet Tillison was a free Black woman living on the Eastern Shore in Chestertown, Kent County, and she had taken on the responsibility to free slaves," Harris said.
Tillison’s efforts were in partnership with James Bowers, a white Quaker. While the exact moment of their meeting in Kent County remains unclear, Harris noted that such partnerships were not uncommon during the time, as individuals worked together to aid the enslaved.
One key detail ties their timelines and is prominently displayed in the artwork: the date June 23, 1858. Harris explained on this day, both Tillison and Bowers were captured by a mob. The townspeople, having learned of their involvement in the Underground Railroad, seized them, brought them to the town square, and subjected them to the brutal punishment of being tarred and feathered.
After that, Tillison disappeared from the historical record without a trace. However, Bowers filed assault charges against his attackers—a bold move and unheard-of at the time—and that’s why we can learn about this story today.
The artwork also incorporates Bowers’ handwritten narrative and how Tillison was not allowed to speak for herself etched into the pieces. There are also sculpted geese, eagles, and herons, symbolizing the migratory birds that Bowers and Tillison followed northward during the spring as they led freedom seekers to safety.
This exhibit sheds light on a lesser-known chapter of Maryland’s Eastern Shore history, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for freedom.
For more info on the artist and artwork click here.
For more info on the history click here.