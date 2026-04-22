BELLE HAVEN, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced the reopening of Shields Bridge Road with the ahead-of-schedule completion of a new bridge over the Occohannock Creek.
As WBOC has previously reported, the Shields Bridge carried traffic across the Occohannock Creek since the 1930s. In January of 2025, VDOT began construction to replace and modernize the bridge after the original had been deemed structurally deficient. .
On April 22, 2026, VDOT said the $7.76 million replacement project had been completed. Officials say the new bridge is scheduled to open to traffic on Wednesday.
VDOT says crews will be removing the closure on Shields Bridge Road between Main Street/Big Pine Road (Route 609) and Boston Road (Route 178).
“Motorists should remain alert for mobile and flagging operations on Shields Bridge Road as crews complete final remaining work activities such as seeding in the shoulder areas, anticipated to be complete by late spring,” VDOT said in a press release.