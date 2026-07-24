CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A non-profit in Cambridge is brewing up a way to help the women in their community.
“Harriet’s House” is introducing the “Freedom Cafe” at 900 Peachblossom Ave. There, women who are survivors of human-trafficking are given the opportunity to work to help build their skills for workforce development.
“Harriet’s House” is an anti human-trafficking non-profit that aims to spread awareness and provide resources for women to gain the abilities they need for the workforce and beyond.
It also offers a residential program that serves survivors for up to 24 months in a safe and supportive environment.
Robin Spilman is the Director of Programming and Workforce Development at “Harriet’s House”. She says she wants to help more women in the community, not just limited to the women in the residential program.
“I think there's a need in this community,” says Spilman. “I think we can be a big part of that in teaching women skills that could help them obtain a job.”
The grand opening for the “Freedom Cafe” is Monday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information including how to get involved, visit www.harrietshouse.org.