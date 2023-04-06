New: Cambridge Community Engagement Center To Bring Programs At The Packing House

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The landmark Packing House in Cambridge is stuffed with excitement.
Big crowds gathered Thursday evening for an open house to see and hear about their new community center. It's backed by Maryland's Department of Housing and Community Development.
At the Packing House the Cambridge community will be able to enjoy programs that involve learning. Things like community health, workforce education, agricultural sustainability. But many people seemed most eager for the youth advancement and opportunity program.
Some came just to learn about the programs. Alexzine Jackson Slaughter says she was interested in learning more about the youth programs for her 14-year-old. She says, "I wanted to come to see what type of programs that we have, and what would be available now for our youth 14 and up in the community."
Others like Jermichael Mitchell who runs youth programs wanted to see about collaborating.
"Experiences help you grow so I think this space will help give new experiences right here in the Cambridge community. It's truly helping them grow into their community."
Christina Eismann, The Community Engagement Center Director says this is Maryland's first center and is open to ideas from the community.
"What do you need here? I think the big thing here is that we're going to listen and not worry about one group or another group, but everyone together. Kind of create a unity and a chance for everyone to thrive," says Eismann.
Some of the youth programming topics will be courses in animation, podcast recording for youth, and mentoring.
Eismann hopes it will help the kids of Cambridge grow. She added, "I think we'll be able to focus on skills, training, development, and mentoring. We've talked to a few partners about giving them skills, helping them have a path, a plan, and a purpose and supporting them and their families along the way."
Filling the packing house with ideas.