Chincoteague Island, Va.- There is a new campground on Chincoteague Island. Sun Outdoors Campgrounds has been open for a few weeks, and Chincoteague Island mayor Arthur Leonard says the town has already seen the economic impacts.
"It boosters the economy greatly because actually we weren't getting much revenue from the Inlet View campgrounds because most of the sites were permanent. So they didn't have the transient occupancy tax that we collect now. Now, sun outdoors is contributing greatly to the economy of Chincoteague," said Leonard.
There are a number of amenities, like like family picnics, community campfires, private fishing dock and boardwalk along the water.
