DOVER, De. -- A community refrigerator has been placed outside the Westside Family Healthcare Clinic in Dover. The fridge is offering 'free food for all' and encourages people in the community to take what they need and leave what they can.
The fridge was installed by Planting to Feed, a non-profit organization based in Wilmington, Delaware, with the help of Westside Family Healthcare. It was installed on Friday, October 14th, and it's already stocked with food for people in Dover.
One thing that makes this community refrigerator unique is it's always open.
"No matter what time it is of day, no matter what day of the week it is, our community is able to receive the resources that they may need," said Jessica Wescott.
Wescott is the founder of Planting to Feed.
Despite being open 365 days a year, the fridge is not staffed or guarded, but Wescott says that's by design.
"I've always had the perspective that if somebody's taking it, they need it," said Wescott. "Whether we deem that's too much, that's not really up to us, that's up to the person."
Wescott also says the fridge can be used by anybody.
"If there is a single mother or single father or just a family that needs some help in between paychecks, then that’s okay, the refrigerator is for them," said Wescott. "If somebody is suffering from homelessness and they don’t know where their next meal is coming from and then happen upon the fridge, that’s okay, the fridge is for them."
Maurita Guzman, who works at Westside Family Healthcare, says she's already seen people in the community taking advantage of this opportunity.
"There was fruits, vegetables, eggs, cheese, milk, hot dogs, lunch meat, and by Sunday when I had rode by here it was completely gone," said Guzman.
While people are welcome to take as much food as they need, those who are in a position to donate are encouraged to do so. Fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs, 100% fruit juice, and bread can all be donated to the fridge.
One neighbor we spoke with in Dover says she's excited about this opportunity to help out.
"I would love to help donate, because it’s a blessing to bless others," said Teresa Young.
A refrigerator with an open door policy for all.
The Westside Healthcare Clinic is located at 1020 Forrest Avenue, Dover, Delaware, 19904.