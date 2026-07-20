DELAWARE - Delaware is taking a major step toward making healthcare more affordable and accessible after Governor Matt Meyer signed a package of three healthcare bills Monday that supporters say will reduce costs for patients, strengthen primary care and protect the state's nonprofit hospitals.
The legislation includes Senate Bills 1, 13 and 313, which together aim to expand financial assistance for hospital patients, increase investment in primary care and place a temporary moratorium on the sale of nonprofit hospitals to for-profit entities.
Supporters say the reforms address some of the biggest healthcare challenges facing Delaware, including rising costs, medical debt and access to care.
"We are uniquely a very aging and growing state," said Christina Crooks-Bryan with the Delaware Healthcare Association. "And you need more healthcare as you get older. And with the increasing population numbers, we need to make sure our healthcare system can keep pace with the healthcare needs of our population in our state."
Crooks-Bryan said hospitals worked with lawmakers throughout the legislative process to help shape the final legislation.
"We were really able to work on changes to the bill during the legislative process to make sure that it would be implemented in a way that we could operationalize and continue to care for all patients, whether they be uninsured or those with insurance," she said.
The Delaware Healthcare Association said in a statement that the legislation represents a "historically consequential session for healthcare in Delaware" and thanked the governor, legislative leaders and lawmakers for collaborating on the bills.
The association also cautioned that implementation will be critical as hospitals continue facing workforce shortages, an aging population and anticipated federal Medicaid changes expected in 2027.
Not everyone supports every aspect of the package.
Republican State Representative Bryan Shupe praised Senate Bill 1's focus on primary care but raised concerns about Senate Bill 13, which expands hospital financial assistance for qualifying patients.
Shupe said he worries hospitals will have to absorb the cost of providing additional charity care.
"Although there will be some more people captured under that, quote-unquote, charity care ... price will go up because the hospitals will have to find a way in order to substitute that money somewhere else where it's not coming in," Shupe said.
He also expressed concerns that expanded financial assistance could increase emergency room demand, increasing wait times, and place additional strain on community hospitals.
However, Shupe said he supports the legislation's increased investment in primary care.
"I think SB 1 is a very smart move because it's not only helping the primary care that's in the hospitals, but it is helping the private primary care facilities grow ... inside of Kent and Sussex County," he said.
The new laws will take effect on different timelines.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, more Delaware residents who meet income requirements will qualify for free or discounted hospital care under Senate Bill 13. The law also requires hospitals to pause most medical debt collection efforts while patients are applying for financial assistance.
Other provisions of the legislation, including additional implementation requirements, will take effect as state regulations are finalized.
Supporters say the reforms will make healthcare more affordable and improve access for Delaware families, while critics say the long-term success of the legislation will depend on how hospitals manage the additional financial and operational demands.