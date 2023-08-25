DELAWARE- Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is rolling out upgraded safety software for truck drivers passing through the First State.
The department's Traffic & Congestion Alerts service looks to make long drives easier for truckers and everyone else on Delaware roads.
The alert system will cover all freeways in the state.
A trip to the Smyrna Rest Area, situated between Route 1 and Route 13, is where you'll find truckers from across the country.
Those who navigate the 18-wheelers tell us the job comes with a heavy load of responsibilities.
"I travel the country, they send me pretty much anywhere," said one driver, Ryan. "I'll just drive and sleep in the back of the truck at night."
Ryan said he already uses a trucking GPS system, though it doesn't provide real-time updates.
"It pretty much tells me which roads are good for trucks and which roads aren't," he explained. "Where the next weigh-in area is and when there's curves."
Larry Wilden, a veteran trucker who has been riding cross country for two decades, said it's all about anticipating what's up ahead.
"A good trucker is always looking ahead that way he doesn't run up on somebody that's stopped for construction or stopped to look at an accident."
DelDOT's new alert system, a program delivered in partnership with Drivewyze and its Smart Roadways services, will allow drivers to see further down the interstates.
Warning them of upcoming congestion or sudden slowdowns. As roads evolve and traffic grows, Wilden finds the added safety measures arriving when they're needed most.
"It's rougher now than it was 20 years ago when I started," he said. "It's more populated and there is way more traffic out here."
The introduction of this alert service comes after Delaware saw a record high number of traffic deaths last year.