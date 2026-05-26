FELTON, Del. - As growth continues to reach communities across central Delaware, many residents in Felton say they welcome new development — but not at the expense of the town's small-town identity.
Local leaders have been discussing the future of growth in and around Felton, a conversation that has sparked opinions from business owners, farmers and longtime residents about what the community should look like in the years ahead.
For small business owner Debbie Hilton, growth can bring opportunities, but she worries too much development could change the character of the town she has known for years.
"I think you can have too much growth," Hilton said. "Felton's very small."
Hilton said one of the things that makes the town special is the sense of community that comes with living in a close-knit area.
"Everybody knows everybody," she said. "It's one of those little towns."
And with construction of two new chain businesses underway, she emphasizes the importance of preserving local shops like hers.
"There's a lot of folks that still like the smaller deli, the smaller places to eat, the mom-and-pop places instead of the chains," Hilton said. "The chains don't offer that human connection."
Hilton says balance is the key.
"Progress is good, but you've got to balance it out to where there's not too much, to where it begins to hurt the community and takes away from that hometown feel," Hilton said.
The discussion extends beyond Main Street and into the surrounding farmland that has long been a defining feature of the area.
Local farmer Alan Garey said development pressure is becoming increasingly noticeable throughout Kent County.
"Kent County definitely is feeling pressure from development on the farm side," Garey said.
Like many farmers, Garey recognizes the need for housing and economic growth. However, he says development often comes with difficult tradeoffs when agricultural land is converted for other uses.
"It obviously takes land out of production, but I realize people need a place to live too, so it's kind of a give-and-take type deal," he said.
Garey also expressed concerns about the long-term impact development could have on the nation's food supply if farmland continues to disappear.
"Me as a farmer, I understand that people have got to have a place to live, but we've got to have a handle on food too because we definitely need to be able to sustain our food supply as a country," he said.
He added that once farmland is developed, it is often difficult to return it to agricultural use.
"Once it gets turned, it's hard to get it back," Garey said.
While opinions vary on how much growth is appropriate, many residents agree on one point: growth itself is not necessarily the problem. Instead, they say the challenge is ensuring future development preserves the qualities that have made Felton a close-knit community for generations.
As discussions about development continue, residents and business owners say they hope leaders can strike a balance between accommodating growth and maintaining the small-town character that makes Felton unique.