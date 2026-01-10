DELAWARE - DNREC has announced that several updates to wildlife regulations in Delaware will take effect on January 11th.
According to DNREC, those updates are:
- Coyotes may now be hunted year-round.
- The minimum age requirements for the upcoming youth waterfowl and turkey hunts in February and April have been eliminated. All eligible hunters under the age of 16 may now participate in those hunts.
- Motorized electric carts will now be allowed on wildlife areas to help haul hunting gear or retrieve harvested deer from the field. Allowable carts may not be ridden by the operator, however.
DNREC says these changes are intended to improve access, opportunity, and wildlife management in Delaware.