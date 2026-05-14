SALISBURY, Md. -- As warmer temperatures draw more people outside, the City of Salisbury is preparing to add a new feature designed to encourage neighbors to stay active.
City leaders say a fitness project is coming to Lake Street Park later this month, bringing a new walking trail and outdoor workout stations aimed at creating more opportunities for recreation and exercise within the community.
The project will include a full-length walking trail that wraps around the entire park. Plans also call for eight workout stations positioned along the route, creating a space that people can use for anything from a casual walk to a more structured workout.
The additions would expand on what already exists at Lake Street Park, which currently offers basketball courts, a playground and shaded areas where people can gather and spend time outdoors.
For neighbors like Niko Bivens, the park is already a regular stop.
"I come every once in a while, I be here like twice a week probably," Bivens said.
City leaders say they hope the upgrades give neighbors even more reason to visit.
City officials say they have not finalized exactly what type of workout equipment will be installed at the eight stations. However, leaders say the city itself will not bear the financial burden of the project.
Instead, the work is being funded through federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds.
Those who use the park say they believe the additions could benefit the surrounding area and encourage more people to take advantage of the space.
"I think it could be beneficial for the community," James Urie said.
Bivens also believes the project could become a popular attraction for people who already spend time at the park.
"I see a lot of people over here and I think that would be a great addition to Lake Street and I think a lot of people would love it," Bivens said.
Salisbury leaders say construction on the walking trail and workout equipment is expected to be completed by the end of the month.