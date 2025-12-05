SEAFORD, DE– New four-way stops, sidewalks and handicap accessible ramps are coming to two intersections in Seaford.
Seaford Police announced the upcoming installation of four-way stops at Virginia Avenue and Market Street as well as Ross Station Road and Market Street Extension.
Officers say work on the intersections will begin Dec. 10 and continue through approximately the second week of January.
Crews will also work to install sidewalks and handicap-accessible ramps, according to police, with lane closures possible in the area.