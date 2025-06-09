Life Lines South

HARRINGTON, DE- Life Lines South, a new transitional housing program for young adults ages 18 to 23, marked its official grand opening Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Harrington.

The newly renovated home on Shawnee Road is designed to support youth aging out of foster care or experiencing homelessness.

It’s the first facility of its kind in Kent and Sussex counties, offering not only shelter but also services to help residents gain independence.

With youth homelessness on the rise in Delaware and nationwide, Stacey Shamburger — director of the Life Lines Program at the West End Neighborhood House — says Life Lines South is a critical step toward long-term solutions for vulnerable young adults.

“Homelessness, as we know, is a huge issue across the whole country. And Delaware is not, you know, exclusive to that by any means."

Each year, dozens of young people in Delaware leave foster care without stable housing or support systems.

Shamburger says this new project aims to give people in need more than just a home.

In addition to a roof over their heads, she says they’ll also have access to education support, mental health care, job training, and transportation.

“They'll be provided services from pretty much sunup to sundown to ensure they're working towards their highest level of independence."

The home includes private bedrooms, shared living areas, and 24/7 access to life skills and support services.

Paul Calistro, executive director of West End Neighborhood House, says the home can accommodate up to 10 residents at a time and is expected to serve around 15 young people each year.

“This house that’s just been totally renovated will house former foster care kids and young people who are homeless. It’s the first of its kind in Sussex County, and we’re excited.”

Although the house is new, the land it sits on carries a rich history spanning decades of family tradition.

Denise Konan says her family began farming the land in the 1920s and always valued giving back to the community.

After her mother passed away a few years ago, Konan said she wanted the property to serve a meaningful purpose — which is why she began seeking a group to use it for a project aimed at helping Delaware’s most vulnerable youth.

“I know that my grandparents, my parents — they would be so honored and excited to see what this is going to become."

Officials say the home is move-in ready, and young adults are expected to arrive soon.

Video Journalist

Tiffani Amber joined the WBOC News Team in July 2024. She graduated from The Catholic University of America with a Bachelors of Arts in Media and Communication Studies and a Bachelors of Music in Musical Theater. Before working at WBOC, Tiffani interned at FOX 5 DC and Fednet, where she got to cover the 2023 State of the Union.

