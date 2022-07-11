SALISBURY, MD- A new highly contagious COVID-19 subvariant of Omicron is quickly becoming the dominant strand in the US. The new Omicron descendant is called BA.5 and comes as many people are trying to enjoy a normal summer. Health professionals here on Delmarva are urging people to stay vigilant. Heather Synder with Atlantic General Hospital encourages people to not ignore COVID just yet.
"We're not going to see what we had hoped early on with the pandemic, and that is it's going to dissipate in a quick retreat," Synder said. "And so we have to do what we can to adopt habits in our day-to-day lives that keep us protected. "
Rebekah Venturini will be traveling soon and says now that COVID is heating up she will go back to more mask-wearing.
"I really didn't want to wear a mask that much, but with looking at how COVID has spiked in the summer, the past summers, and stuff; I not going to be stupid and be careful."
And as some people mask up this summer, others are accepting this as the new norm. Gregory Hobbs says this is the best thing to do is adapt to the times.
"You got to maintain your life", Hobbs said. "I mean if not, you're going to go insane, but you don't want to do that. Just don't always think, ah oh! Here comes somebody let me just stay away real quickly got to stay 6 feet."
John Adams says he has taken several precautions to protect himself from the new strand.
"I don't really have any concerns," Adams said. "I did what I needed to not get COVID. I've still never had it so I personally feel just fine with it. I know other people that have concerns, but I feel ok.
Health officials do expect to continue to see variants immerge.
they urge people to wash their hands frequently and continue following CDC guidance to stay safe this summer.