CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation, Dorchester County, and the Harriet Tubman Freedom Center, will hold an unveiling of a new Harriet Tubman Historical Marker in Dorchester County on Wednesday.
The Maryland Department of Transportation says the new historical marker will honor the "life, legacy, and courage of Tubman’s contributions to American history and the fight for freedom."
The unveiling will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 17, during International Underground Railroad Month. The date is also when Tubman escaped slavery in 1849.
The unveiling ceremony is scheduled for 1:30p.m. at the Harriet Tubman Freedom Center located at 3030 Center Drive in Cambridge. MDOT leadership, state and local leaders, as well as descendants of Tubman and community members will be in attendance.