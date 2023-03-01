Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Bay side portions of Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/12 PM 3.3 1.3 1.8 1 NONE 02/12 AM 3.2 1.2 1.9 1 NONE 02/01 PM 3.4 1.4 1.9 1 NONE 03/01 AM 3.1 1.1 1.8 1 NONE 03/02 PM 3.2 1.2 1.7 1-2 NONE 04/02 AM 3.9 1.9 2.5 1-2 MINOR BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/09 AM 3.3 1.2 1.9 1 MINOR 01/10 PM 3.1 1.0 1.9 1 NONE 02/10 AM 3.2 1.1 1.8 1 MINOR 02/10 PM 2.8 0.7 1.6 1 NONE 03/11 AM 3.0 0.9 1.6 2 NONE 04/12 AM 3.7 1.6 2.4 2 MODERATE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/08 AM 3.3 1.1 1.4 1 NONE 01/08 PM 2.8 0.6 1.4 1 NONE 02/09 AM 3.3 1.1 1.4 1 NONE 02/09 PM 2.6 0.4 1.2 1 NONE 03/10 AM 3.1 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 03/11 PM 3.3 1.1 1.9 1 NONE &&