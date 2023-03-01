CRISFIELD, Md.- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources' new boat, the M/V Eddie Sommers, sits ready in Crisfield. John Gallagher of Hydrographic Operations of DNR says its main job is breaking ice.
Winter 2023 has been mild, and the new boat has not been out to break ice yet.
“The vessels that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources operates mark the state navigation channels and mark danger obstructions. Their primary mission, which does not happen every winter, but every so often when we do get ice, we need the vessels,” said Gallagher. “The new boat in Crisfield is to support our island communities. Smith Island and Crisfield, their economy is tied together by ferry boats so if ice prevents these boats from going between, children can’t get to school, fuel can’t be delivered to the island and commerce between the two cannot happen.”
It could also be helpful to the economy of the eastern shore.
“The fuel on the eastern shore is brought by barge to the port of Salisbury. The Coast Guard is primary for icebreaking, but if their vessel is down, we act as a secondary vessel to help them so that oil diesel gasoline flows to the eastern shore,” said Gallagher.
Captain Robert Newberry of the Delmarva Fisheries Association says this work is vital for watermen.
“It is very important over the years. The icebreaker gets us out of a bad situation,” said Newberry. “If there are big chunks you can sink your boat. We’ve lost quite a few boats out there… fortunately we’ve never had any loss of life.”
Newberry says even though the new boat was not used this winter, he can rest easy knowing it is ready for the next freeze.
“It’s a bigger boat, it’s a stronger boat, faster boat, it has all the first class navigation and safety on it. It’s a good thing that we got it and it will be an assistant to the Waterman when and if we get a big freeze in the bay,” said Newberry.
Gallagher says the state has been providing this service since the 1800's.