BERLIN, Md. - The Board of Public Works approved a contract for construction on Maryland State Police Barracks V.
The Maryland Department of General Services announced approval form the Board of Public Works for upgrades to the Maryland State Police Barracks V in Berlin. The construction services will come from Keller Brothers, Inc. in Mount Airy.
According to the Department of General Services, operations in the barracks are expected to be uninterrupted by completing the project in two phases.
Phase one will consist of site work including utilities, the demolition of the existing barrack addition, and the construction of the new portions of the barracks building.
Phase two will consist of the demolition of the existing barracks to make room for the new forensics laboratory. The barracks and laboratory structure will be 24,000 square feet. The garage and a radio tower will be torn down and a new 4,400 square foot service garage will be built.
“This is a proud moment in Maryland State Police history and for all the current and retired, sworn and civilian members who have provided exceptional public safety services to the citizens of our state,” said Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent. “The new state of the art facility will replace an aging Berlin Barrack which has served Worcester County since 1976.”
Officials say new and upgraded site utilities will be constructed along with additional site improvements consisting of parking, drive aisles, pedestrian walks, security fencing and enclosures, landscaping, and an entry plaza.