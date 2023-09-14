SEAFORD, Del. -- Shoppers have noticed new surveillance cameras high above the parking at the Food Lion on Sussex Hwy in Seaford. Shopping center owners say it's an effort to deter rising crimes like loitering and shoplifting.
Shopper Dalton Ringstaff says he's noticed it firsthand.
"We know a couple of the employees and they talk about people coming in, stealing the steaks," says Ringstaff. "I mean the homeless, you can sometimes see them out there. If you even sit here through the day, you'll see them. They'll come sit in the benches over there."
The mobile unit is made by Live View Technologies. It's equipped with 24/7 security cameras, powered by solar panels, flashing blue lights, and loudspeakers.
Tomarchio Enterprises owns the Seaford Village shopping center and says it is working with the Seaford Police Department to keep shoppers safe. The police department says it is aware of the surveillance and a deputy has even heard the loudspeaker go off at night, telling people the store is closed.
Some shoppers say they are glad to see the cameras and say the system is already making them feel safer.
"I think it's a good thing," says Laura M. "I think it'll work. I also think that if this does work, I don't know if it's an experimental thing, but you probably will see them pop up in more places. Anything to make people feel more safe."
"I don't lock my car door all the time so, I want to make sure that we keep it," Betty Batson. "You know, we work hard to keep what we have."
Others aren't convinced it will get the job done.
"I mean they got cameras in the store and it don't deter them," says Ringstaff. "The Wilmington Food Lion, they had a security guard, you know what I mean? Maybe they might have to get a security guard."
Tomarchio Enterprises are also considering putting up more lights, fencing, and locked dumpsters around the shopping center.