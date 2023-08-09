SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Beginning Monday, Aug. 14, the vehicle inspection and registration process for Delaware drivers will require more testing in efforts to reduce emissions.
Currently, 1968 to 1995 model year vehicles are required to undergo emissions testing. Under the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicle's (DMV) new regulation, 1996 all the way to current model years will be required to go through an onboard diagnostics test.
The diagnostics test is already in place for older vehicles in Kent and New Castle counties. The changes will mostly impact Sussex County car owners.
"The line is long enough," says driver John Vallorosi. "That's for sure, and I don't see why we need to add any more restrictions when we already have so many set in place."
If the diagnostics test finds that repairs need to be done, DelDOT says drivers will be given a 30 day extension to get the repairs and bring their vehicle back to the DMV for another inspection.
Some drivers say the changes aren't necessary.
"If you go to different cities, you see all these plants, all the smoke coming out," says Penny Cauffiel. "There's your pollutants right there, it's not from these little, pollutants from these gas cars and trucks and stuff. That's just my opinion."
While others say the extra effort to protect the environment is worth it.
"Unless people take an active interest in what's around them, the environment, we are going to be in condition where we can't go backwards," says Christine Howell. "In 30 years, people are going to thank us for the changes the DMV is making now."
Drivers can renew their registration up to 90 days prior to its expiration.