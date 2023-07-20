SALISBURY -- A new program will allow emergency responders in Salisbury to leave behind Narcan kits for those who have overdosed and refuse to go to the hospital or emergency services, the Wicomico County Health Department said.
The program is a collaboration between Salisbury Fire Department and the Wicomico County Health Department with the goal of preventing future opioid deaths in the region.
Along with Narcan, the kits will include phone numbers for extra and emergency resources and further treatment options.
Wicomico County Opioid Coordinator Christina Bowie-Simpson says she does not believe the program will 'enable' drug use:
“A substance use disorder, especially one that is an opioid use disorder an individual isn’t gonna keep using just because they have a life saving option there, even if they didn’t have the medication on hand they would still continue active use most likely.” said Bowie-Simpson
Both departments say their primary goal is to save lives.