EASTON, MD. - In response to ongoing noise complaints, the Easton Town Council has approved a new ordinance that will prohibit outdoor music after 10 p.m. The law, which was passed Monday night, aims to address concerns from residents about noise levels from local establishments.
The ordinance primarily impacts venues like Tiger Lily, a restaurant and bar near downtown Easton, and the Tidewater Inn, both of which frequently host events. With Tiger Lily frequently hosting live music. and The Tidewater Inn hosting outdoor wedding reception occasionally. These locations, situated near residential areas, have acknowledged receiving noise complaints but expressed their commitment to complying with the new regulation.
"We do try to be conscious of our neighbors and try to be good neighbors, so we will look at it and certainly adjust our operation if we need to. We'll try to end our events earlier," said Don Reedy, Director of Operations at the Tidewater Inn.
Austin Smale, owner of Tiger Lily, noted improvements made in response to earlier complaints. "In the earlier days when we were getting the complaints, I think it was where the music was positioned and how it was traveling. We've nipped it in the bud. We obviously respect the town and residents that live in it, but we also want to make it attractive to tourists and people from out of the area to come into it, and I think live music helps provide that," Smale said.
Council President Frank Gunsallus highlighted the volume and late hours of noise as primary concerns. "Some people who are in closer proximity to those locations actually complain about the volume too, where it's shaking their windows or they can't hear their TV," Gunsallus stated.
The new rule, which goes into effect in late July, mandates that no outdoor music is allowed past 10 p.m. It also requires that doors and windows remain closed during events to mitigate noise levels.