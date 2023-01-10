SEAFORD, Del. -- On Tuesday night, Seaford City Hall was packed with community members as developer Robert Herrera presented future plans for the Nylon Capital Shopping Center to the city council.
According to Herrera, he and the other members of 9th Street Development Company plan to transform the shopping center from a "retail hub" to what they call "an innovation district."
"An innovation district will include institutions like Del Tech who will be an anchor," says Herrera. "And The Mill, which is a coworking space to build this innovative culture."
In addition to a Delaware Technical Community College campus and a community workspace called, The Mill, the new site will include bowling, a grocery store, more retail, and more restaurants. Herrera says the few remaining businesses that currently remain at the shopping center will be integrated into the new development.
"The beauty of when you build an innovation district and you do it right, it's not built on one institution," says Herrera. "It's several in one area. That's why they call it a district, collaborating together. When you have that diversity of thoughts, ideas, and institutions, not to mention retail, it's a little bit longer term, and a little bit mor resilient than basing something off one company."
During his presentation Herrera also highlighted key aspects of the new development like "Neighborhood-Building Amenities" which are support services to residents and workers in the district like medical offices, a bookstore, and a coffee bar. Collaboration and diversity within the district will also be supported through the new design. Herrera says that two and three story buildings and apartment living are part of the design.
The town council and community members received the new plans with open arms. Jay Milligan, who has lived in Seaford for more than 70 years, says the new development is exactly what the City of Seaford needs.
"More is better," says Milligan. "Ideas are better. I think with people with an open mind, I think it would be good for the community and I think we're beginning to move Seaford in a more progressive area, so to speak."
According to Herrera, demolition on the site will begin within the next four to six months. For the "anchor tenants", Del Tech and the Mill, Herrera says he would like to see the groundbreaking for those by the end of 2023.