POCOMOKE CITY, MD - The Warrior Courts at Stephen H. Long Memorial Park are officially open. Worcester County leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pocomoke Middle School Tuesday morning, celebrating the completion of the long-anticipated project.
The new area includes two basketball courts and a soccer pitch.
Local officials, including Worcester County Commissioner Caryn Abbott, said she hopes people across Pocomoke City take advantage of the refreshed courts.
"We really want the community to take ownership of the courts, and my only hope is that there's a lot of memories made here," Abbott said. "You know, a lot of fellowship with the community and the children."
Abbott said the project, led by Worcester County Recreation and Parks, faced many delays, and discussions began in Jan. 2023.
In addition to offering a place to shoot hoops, the park reflects local history. It is named in honor of Stephen H. Long, a tireless advocate for education who served as the supervisor of Worcester County African American Schools. According to a plaque honoring him beside the courts, he was killed in 1921 for supporting the education of orphan boys. Abbott said she hopes this history will be taught at the park and beyond.
The county committed to a 20-year agreement to keep the courts fresh and safe for play.