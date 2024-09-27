SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury is alerting neighbors to new repair work hours at the Circle Avenue Parking Garage slated for next week.
According to city officials, maintenance and repair work at the parking garage will take place from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. September 30th through October 4th to ensure the long-term viability of the structure.
Though work has largely taken place overnight to limit disruptions, day work is now required as the project continues over the next several months, authorities say. Neighbors are asked to use caution as traffic flow will repeatedly change due to the work. Special consideration should be taken by those sensitive to noise and dust during the project.
City officials say that some parking spots will be unavailable while work is completed, but there are ample spaces to accommodate the current parking load. Parking within the structure remains safe, according to the city.
Any questions or concerns may be directed to Parking Enforcement at 410-548-3195.