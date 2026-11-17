DELAWARE – Delaware hospitals are facing growing financial pressures as the cost of providing care continues to climb, according to a new report from the Delaware Healthcare Association.
The 2026 Delaware Hospital Impact Report, released Monday, outlines several challenges facing hospitals, including rising labor, supply and medication costs, potential federal funding cuts and increasing demand for health care services.
According to the report, hospital labor expenses increased 30% between fiscal years 2020 and 2024. Supply expenses climbed 42%, prescription drug costs rose 54% and medical liability costs increased 150%.
Health care costs nationwide are also expected to increase by as much as 9% next year, adding to concerns about affordability for patients and providers.
Brian Frazee, president and CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association, said the report provides a closer look at the financial pressures facing hospitals across the First State.
"We're being asked to do more with less, both at the federal and the state levels," Frazee said.
One of the biggest concerns is the potential impact of federal Medicaid changes. The association estimates those changes could cost Delaware hospitals up to $200 million annually once fully implemented.
Frazee said hospitals are also navigating changes to the Affordable Care Act Marketplace and federal Medicare and Medicaid payment policies, all while trying to maintain access to quality care.
"We need to invest in our workforce. We need to expand access to care. We live in a state that needs more health care, not less. And unfortunately, that's very expensive." Frazee said.
Those financial pressures could ultimately affect patients through higher out-of-pocket expenses, fewer available services or additional challenges accessing care.
For community members like Jannette Rogers, health care affordability is already a concern.
"It's absolutely crazy because young families with young babies, they can't afford health care and babies have to have health care," Rogers said.
Rogers also expressed concerns about the quality and availability of health care services, saying she hopes conditions improve in the coming year.
"We need certified doctors. And I hope this coming year will be better because it's been rough this year just to survive," she said.
Despite the financial challenges, the report highlights the significant role hospitals continue to play in Delaware communities.
Hospitals reported more than $830 million in community benefits and investment activity, including nearly $100 million in uncompensated care and more than $47 million in charity care. Delaware hospitals also support more than 30,000 acute care jobs, making them the state's largest private-sector employer.
Frazee said hospitals are working together and collaborating with state leaders to find solutions to health care affordability and access.
He emphasized that addressing the state's health care challenges will require cooperation across the entire health care sector, not just hospitals.
The Delaware Healthcare Association says its report is intended to help inform ongoing discussions about health care affordability, workforce needs and access to care across the state.