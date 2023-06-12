MILLSBORO, Del. - Millsboro Town Council has added two new members over the weekend after their Municipal Election.
The Town held absentee-voting from May 22nd to June 9th, with the in-person election at the Millsboro Town Center Saturday. The results, which the Town posted online, announced the victory of Council newcomers Matthew Davis and Marty Presley, both of the Plantation Lakes community..
Davis defeated incumbent and Mayor Faye Lingo in Millsboro District 3 with 375 votes to Lingo’s 147. Presley won the At-Large seat over incumbent Larry Gum, 380-135.
Unopposed incumbent Councilman Ron O’Neal also won District 2 with a total of 348 votes.
Davis, Presley, and O’Neal are now set to serve three year terms on the Council.