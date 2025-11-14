DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Dewey Beach officials are drafting a new set of residential property standards, outlining potential new guidelines for homeowners in town.
The town’s Charter and Code Committee is developing the proposal, which covers a wide range of property issues. Under the draft rules, boats, campers, and other large items would not be allowed in driveways. Weeds could not exceed 6 inches, landscaping would need to be kept trimmed, homes could not fall into disrepair, and residents would be barred from using neighbors’ trash cans. A full list of the proposed standards can be found on the town's website.
All of the proposed standards are intended to keep the town looking organized and to streamline existing code, officials said. The town's existing code already has some standards related to property maintenance.
“I think it's run pretty well right now. I don't think we need to go any further,” homeowner Ned Wheeler told WBOC. “I think we need to address issues as they come up, but I don't think we need a sweeping HOA rule change."
Other homeowners also questioned how enforcement would work and where the line for violations would be set.
According to the draft proposal, violators would be sent a warning from town officials. Repeat violations would then result in progressive fines. The town would also be able to place a lien on properties for unpaid fines.
Greg Shutter, who was visiting from Long Neck on Friday, said he thinks there are pros and cons.
“In the area I live, we have an HOA," Shutter said. "I think they are meaningful. But if you're someone who takes care of your property, I don't think it's needed."
Other neighbors say they hope the rules strike a meaningful balance and help keep Dewey Beach looking well-maintained if approved.
The proposed code is not final. The Charter and Code Committee will review the draft at its meeting next Tuesday, November 18th. Once finalized, the rules would go to the town council for review.