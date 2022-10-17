New Restrictions For Short Term Rentals In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Rental property owners might be adding 100 dollars to their bills.
For some short term rentals, homeowners will have to register with the city of Cambridge, which includes a $100 dollar fee.
An ordinance passed in Sept. is effective immediately. According to the city of Cambridge, property owners, like those on Air B&B or VRBO have to register with the city every 3 years, if they are renting their home more than 3 times a year.
City of Cambridge Commissioner Chad Malkus says the money will go towards the community.
"Actually that money from the fees goes into a specific fund, for the city of Cambridge, for economic development and city beautification efforts," says Malkus. But, there are still some kinks to work out. "We're still working out how we go through the process. So, to anybody that is currently renting their places it's not an issue right now."
However, rental property owner David Beverley says he doesn't mind registering his house with the city but says the 100 dollar fee is unnecessary.
"We already pay multiple utility bills, city water, and city sewer. I'm all about making Cambridge beautiful. The people that come and stay in these short term rentals spend money in tax revenue here in the community. I think that's already beneficial enough. I don't see why going after the private property owner- I know they're just going to say it's 100 dollars, but again it's not their home," says Beverley.
The city of Cambridge says registration is not needed yet, as they work out the last few details. But, fines will be implemented once it is required.
