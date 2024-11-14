SALISBURY, MD - A new food pantry, run by Adopt-A-Block Outreach Inc., celebrated its grand opening on Thursday. Organizers at the pantry said the new pantry will hopefully help battle local food insecurity.
When WBOC visited the pantry Thursday, the shelves were lined with everything from canned goods, to produce, to personal products: all available for free to those in need.
"No one should have to go to bed hungry," one Adopt-A-Block volunteer, Rachel Greene, said. "No one should have to choose between putting gas in their car and buying groceries for their children. This is a helping hand up. It's not a hand out it's a hand up."
Organizers told WBOC that Adopt-A-Block's mission started over ten years ago. They said, what began as a door-to-door food distribution service, has now blossomed into a full-service food pantry.
"The vision was always to see something greater in the heart of the community," Mark Bunting, the lead pastor of Emmanuel Church that works with Adopt-A-Block, said. "A facility that could meet the needs of the community 7 days a week."
According to Bunting, the pantry's location at 818 Benny Street will help serve the surrounding community.
"The pantry's in walkable distance from this side of the community, this side of the city, to give them access to have food and other resources," Bunting said. "We're hoping it's a game changer for the city."
Greene agreed, saying it's important for members of the community to have direct access to the pantry.
"Food insecurity is so prevalent in this community," Greene said. "There's fixed income, and then there's fixed expenses. Sometimes, the expenses exceed the income. We're here to help fill that gap when we can."
According to organizers, the one-million-dollar facility is the first choice-model food pantry on the lower shore. The model allows neighbors to pick out which foods fit their preferences or dietary restrictions similar to a grocery store.
Executive Director Danielle Roach said the center will go beyond food distribution. She said the center hopes to set those in need on the path to success.
"We have meeting spaces and classrooms available where classes and workshops can be taught to help folks with job readiness, job preparedness, and even English as a Second Language," Roach said.
The food pantry's first day of operation will be on Saturday, November 16th from 9 am to 11 am. After that, the pantry's schedule is as follows:
Monday: 9 am to 11 am
Wednesday: 1 pm to 3 pm
Third Saturday: 9 am to 11 am
Those interested in scheduling an appointment to shop at the pantry, donate to the pantry, or learn information, can do so by visiting Adopt-A-Block's website.