SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury's new mayor Jack Heath says he never intended on becoming mayor, but when former mayor Jake Day announced he would be leaving to work for governor Wes Moore's office, Heath said he had to step up.
"Honestly never I planned on fulfilling my duties at the city Council and then I was going to retire but I was so concerned when I find out that Jake was leaving that it made sense to me I didn’t wanna lose momentum that we had going for us so that’s why I elected to accept his nomination," said Heath. "I think Jake’s success is based on his energy level and his commitment and I’m hoping to have that same commitment that he had."
Jack Heath served as the city's council president. Heath was appointed to City Council in 2014, and in 2015 Heath was elected Council President. Before his time on the council, Heath worked more than 35 years in manufacturing across various positions. Heath served as President and CEO for Arkwright Inc., a $160 million manufacturing division of the multi-national Dutch Company, OCE. Heath became CEO of Lower Shore Enterprises in Salisbury, Maryland. Heath says there are lessons from his time on the council he plans to bring to his term as mayor.
"The biggest thing is the fact that communication is the key to success and anything you do and their relationship we had between the council on the mayor's office benefits everybody and certainly I want a lot from that," said Heath.
Heath says his biggest priority is public safety.
"Public safety is always been my top priority and I think that getting the technology and the people that we need for both the police and fire departments as a top priority for us," said Heath. "And then the Anne street village up and running with residents inside. I also want to get the budget finished, that’s key that’s important," said Heath.
Heath says he has the best team around him to get it done.
"This is new and it’s going to take some time to get adjusted to it, said Heath. "I have the best people I ever met and once you get surround yourself with great people all you have to do is give them what they need and get out of the way," said Heath.
Mike Dunn, President and CEO of the Greater Salisbury Committee says the business community has high hopes for Heath.
"In Jack Heath, we’ve got a good person. He's had many careers he is as professional as they get. He was a volunteer fireman so you know he’s got that giving spirit he cares that so much about the city of Salisbury. He has worked for collaboratively with the business community with his peers on the city council and mayor Day so there are high hopes," said Dunn.
Heath says once his 10 months is up, he plans to run again for the mayor of Salisbury.