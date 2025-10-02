CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Police Department has announced the installation of new CCTV cameras at key intersections and high-traffic areas across the community in the hopes of enhancing public safety.
Police say the new cameras are not for speed enforcement or for monitoring traffic violations. Instead, the cameras are aimed to provide bolstered security in areas that see large numbers of visitors and residents passing through. The cameras will also aid in investigations and response times, according to Chincoteague police.
The funding for the new cameras was acquired through a grant awarded to the Chincoteague Police Department, and the installation will establish a foundation for expanding coverage, police say.
“We believe being transparent with our community is essential,” the Chincoteague Police Department said in a social media post Thursday. “These cameras are a tool to help us protect the island we all call home, not a means of surveillance beyond that purpose.”
Anyone with questions about the new cameras is asked to contact the Chincoteague Police Department directly.