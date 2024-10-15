DOVER, DE – A new women’s and children’s shelter is set to open in Dover, following the unveiling of the building on Walker Road last week by the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing. This facility is designed to create a supportive environment where mothers and children can remain together during difficult times.
Planning to open early next year, the shelter will accommodate up to 39 women and children, addressing a significant need in the community grappling with homelessness. Unlike many other local shelters, this facility will focus on keeping families united, particularly mothers with multiple children.
Rev. Dr. Carol Boggerty, the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing board chair, emphasized the urgent need for such services.
"Most times, mothers arrive with multiple children, and most shelters do not take moms with multiple children."
This new shelter will accept women with as many children as needed, prioritizing family unity—unlike other shelters in the area, which typically lack the capacity to accommodate a mother with all of her children.
Shirlene Webster, executive director of the Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, stated that the shelter will be a welcoming place for all women.
"This women’s and children’s shelter truly represents a supportive refuge for women. It is designed for all women—single women, those with children, mothers of multiple children, and expectant mothers."
Homelessness in the Dover area is an ongoing issue, with the homeless population estimated to be around 400 to 500 people at any given time.
Councilman Andre Boggerty shared his personal connection to the cause, recalling his own experience of homelessness in the ninth grade.
"I was homeless twice in my life. There was a difference when I finally got into a home—I began to do better. Hopefully, this will ease some of the pressure and challenges they face and keep families, at least mothers and children, together during this difficult time."
Webster emphasized the importance of not only providing these women with a home away from home but also equipping them with the tools and resources they need to get back on their feet.
"We will have the capacity to bring in volunteers to provide childcare services while moms and parents stay on site. So, if they are applying for a job, taking a test, attending group sessions, or even just need to take a shower, we will have volunteers on site to look after their children, help them with homework, play games with them, and assist with things of that nature."
In addition to providing childcare services, the shelter is also prioritizing transportation for these women to help them get to and from job interviews, medical appointments, and more.
The Dover Interfaith organization tells us that they plan to refurbish an old van they have at another shelter to use for transportation for these women.
The Dover Interfaith Mission is currently accepting donations of books, games, toys, and other items for the mothers and children who will soon be moving in. They are also seeking volunteers, with application forms available on the Dover Interfaith website.
This new initiative represents a significant step toward addressing homelessness in the community and fostering a supportive environment for women and children in need.