GEORGETOWN, DE – Another crash into the Georgetown Circle is raising alarms after a car barreled into the circle at 2 a.m. on Saturday, causing significant damage. This is the fifth such incident in just the past few months. Days later, the damage remains – cones are placed, a police memorial is gone, and the broken base of the streetlamp is all that's left.
Last November, a similar incident occurred when a crash took down a memorial for fallen police officer Chad Spicer, which has yet to be returned.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West expressed his frustration over the repeated damage, particularly to a place to special to the town, and also a special place to memorialize the fallen men so important to the community,
“You try to improve the community by paving streets and having the arts and flowers girls do wonderful things for the decoration of the circle, and then someone tears it up. It’s just so disheartening,” West said.
Mayor West announced that solutions are being planned, including new LED lights around the circle, increased signage, and the formation of a committee specifically to address circle safety.
“We can let them come up with the ideas. We’ll give them ideas, but let them explore other options to find out what's best to prevent this from happening," he said.
West added he is not opposed to moving the memorials in order to protect them, and says it's something the new committee could consider.
"We can even give them to option to move the memorials to a different spot and preserve them and keep them from being punished - because they're being punished, that’s what I call it," he added.
Mayor West noted that the formation of these committees will likely be added to the agenda at the next town council meeting and encouraged everyone in town to consider joining and to stay involved.